Watch Gal Gadot Try a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup For the First Time Ever

You've probably eaten more Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in your lifetime than you can count, but Gal Gadot can't say the same. When the Wonder Woman star and upcoming SNL host stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the two got to talking about a very important topic: Halloween candy. "I heard a rumor that you've never tried Reese's Peanut Butter Cups," Jimmy said. "I never," she admitted as the audience gasped. "Well, today is a great day for you," Jimmy said. Gal shared her favorite chocolate with Jimmy (Shokolad Parah, an Israeli candy with popping candy) and admitted she loves both chocolate and peanut butter, but has never tried them together. "Magic will happen," she predicted of her first bite of Reese's ever. Scroll to the 5:09 mark to watch Gal's priceless reaction for yourself!