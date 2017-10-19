Still Not Over Wonder Woman? Here's Everything You Need to Be Diana Prince For Halloween

The standalone Wonder Woman film revolutionized the model for big-budget superhero flicks. In addition to becoming one of the highest-grossing superhero films of all time, Wonder Woman also attracted a whole new crowd of fans who previously felt excluded by the genre. Portrayed by Gal Gadot, the film's titular character, also known as Diana Prince, has gone on to inspire many young girls and adult women. This Halloween, you can armor up with Wonder Woman's traditional uniform or re-create Diana's stunning blue gown — you know the scene — for a more unexpected option.

How to Create It Yourself

Want to channel your inner Amazonian warrior this Halloween? Here's what you'll need for battle:

Since Wonder Woman's armor is so recognizable, you really only need a few elements to pull it off. Pair a red top with a blue skirt, add lots of gold accessories, and complete your look with a sword and shield, of course.

To re-create Diana's undercover ensemble, here's what you'll need:

A blue draped floor-length gown

A toy sword

A bun or updo

For Diana's gala ensemble, slip into a blue floor-length gown and tuck your toy sword into the back of the dress so that the handle is peeking out at the top. Then, simply sweep your hair up into a bun or similar updo to really accentuate the hidden sword element.

