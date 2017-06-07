 Skip Nav
Gwyneth Paltrow's Pantry Will Motivate You to Reorganize Your Own

Sigh. Gwyneth Paltrow's impeccably organized pantry is exactly what you'd imagine it to be: in a word, goals. Gwyneth not only has a stunning home in Santa Barbara, CA, but she also owns a home in Long Island, NY, and that's the one that she most recently had professionally organized.

While plenty of people swear by using the KonMari method in their kitchen, Gwyneth turned to The Home Edit, a full-service home organization company based in Nashville. The company states that it specializes in "decluttering, organizing, and creating functional and stylized spaces." And this snapshot of Gwyneth's pantry will inspire you to organize your own ASAP.

We're not sure how dramatic Gwyneth's pantry before-and-after shots were — we can't imagine it was that messy to begin with — but the final result is stunning. The all-white shelves and baskets offer a refreshingly clean look, and the row of glass jars makes it easy to see what's kept in each and how much is left. We have a feeling this approach to food storage means you're more likely to cook meals based on what you have instead of allowing foods to be forgotten.

From what we can gather from a single photo, Gwyneth has a wide range of pantry staples (and you just might have many of the same ones). A dozen of the items we spot, each stored in its own container, are legumes, seeds, grains, rice, coconut palm sugar, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, flour, San Pellegrino Sparkling Water, Canada Dry, Schweppes Tonic Water, and a lot of pasta — three baskets worth, to be exact. That's no surprise, though, because Gwyneth's carbonara pasta recipe is one of her favorite "lazy dinners" (ours too).

Once you stop staring at Gwyneth's exceptionally organized pantry and mentally start planning your own overhaul, check out even more of Gwyneth's home organization photos, and shop the products for yourself.

PantryFood NewsOrganizationGwyneth Paltrow
