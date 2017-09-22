Hostess Peanut Butter Ho Hos
Hostess Unleashes White Fudge Ding Dongs and Peanut Butter Ho Hos, Just 'Cause
Hostess already wowed us with its rerelease of Pumpkin Spice Twinkies this Fall. But now, the snack brand has two new products hitting store shelves: White Fudge Ding Dongs and Peanut Butter Ho Hos, sold in 10-cake packs ($4) and as three-cake snacks ($2). The Hostess White Fudge Ding Dongs feature golden cake and creamy filling and are enrobed in white chocolate. Hostess Peanut Butter Ho Hos roll together chocolate cake and a peanut butter crème filling, enrobed in a fudge coating. You can find both new products in stores nationwide. Happy snack hunting!