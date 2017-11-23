 Skip Nav
How to Decorate Christmas Cookies With Royal Icing

Before beginning to decorate your sugar cookies this Christmas season, you'll want to learn how to properly ice them. Christmas Cookie Swap! has a reliable recipe for royal icing and a step-by-step process to help you pipe the icing with success.

Royal icing creates a smooth surface on decorated cookies. It's made with either whipped egg whites or whipped meringue powder, powdered sugar, and water. The addition of just a bit of corn syrup boosts the flavor and helps create a shiny finish.

Royal Icing

Ingredients
1 (16-ounce) package powdered sugar
3 tablespoons meringue powder
5 to 6 tablespoons warm water
1 teaspoon light corn syrup
Food coloring paste (optional)

Combine powdered sugar, meringue powder, water, and corn syrup in a large bowl. Beat at medium-low speed with an electric mixer 5 to 7 minutes. Divide and tint with food coloring, if desired. Icing dries quickly, so keep it covered at all times. Makes about 3 cups.

Pipe Borders
Flood
Trim
Color
Thin
For more how-tos and Christmas-y treats, turn to Christmas Cookie Swap!
