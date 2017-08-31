This Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Eat Corn on the Cob

 Skip Nav
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
If you thought you knew how to eat corn on the cob, think again. A Twitter user recently shared a genius corn-eating hack he discovered while visiting Hokkaido, Japan, and it'll make your jaw drop. The now-viral tweet has been tested out, and it has been proved to really work. Keep reading to see what we mean.

First, pick out a row of kernels to create an open space.

Next, press your thumb into a nearby row of kernels and slide it toward the open space.

The kernels should easily slide off the cob.

Yes; this means no more corn stuck in between your teeth!

Talk about a game changer.

