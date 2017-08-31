How to Eat Corn on the Cob
This Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Eat Corn on the Cob
北海道移住して一番驚いたのはとうもろこしのこの食べ方でした。 pic.twitter.com/1iqn8EhMbD
— アラブ三郎 (@alovesun) June 25, 2017
If you thought you knew how to eat corn on the cob, think again. A Twitter user recently shared a genius corn-eating hack he discovered while visiting Hokkaido, Japan, and it'll make your jaw drop. The now-viral tweet has been tested out, and it has been proved to really work. Keep reading to see what we mean.
First, pick out a row of kernels to create an open space.
Next, press your thumb into a nearby row of kernels and slide it toward the open space.
The kernels should easily slide off the cob.
Yes; this means no more corn stuck in between your teeth!
Talk about a game changer.