This Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Eat Corn on the Cob

If you thought you knew how to eat corn on the cob, think again. A Twitter user recently shared a genius corn-eating hack he discovered while visiting Hokkaido, Japan, and it'll make your jaw drop. The now-viral tweet has been tested out, and it has been proved to really work. Keep reading to see what we mean.



This Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Cut and Juice a Lime Related

First, pick out a row of kernels to create an open space.

Next, press your thumb into a nearby row of kernels and slide it toward the open space.

The kernels should easily slide off the cob.

Yes; this means no more corn stuck in between your teeth!

Talk about a game changer.