What a Watermelon! 20+ Recipes That Highlight the Juicy Fruit
This Is How Beyoncé's Actual Lemonade Recipe Tastes
Vibrantly Sip Summer With a Watermelon Sangria
How to Make a No-Bake Watermelon Cake, in Pictures

I don't even have a vent in my kitchen, so the thought of baking on a scorching Summer day is completely out of the question. Thankfully, there are ways to skirt around the oven issue, like with this no-bake watermelon cake. The catch is, there is no cake! A miniwatermelon, whipped cream, slivered almonds, and berries are all you need to create this Pinterest-worthy dessert for 12.

How to Cut Up a Watermelon, in Pictures

Cut Off the Watermelon Rind
Top With Whipped Cream
Coat With Whipped Cream
Clean Up
Coat With Almonds
Garnish With Berries
Serve It Up
Prepare to Surprise!
