How to Make a No-Bake Watermelon Cake, in Pictures

I don't even have a vent in my kitchen, so the thought of baking on a scorching Summer day is completely out of the question. Thankfully, there are ways to skirt around the oven issue, like with this no-bake watermelon cake. The catch is, there is no cake! A miniwatermelon, whipped cream, slivered almonds, and berries are all you need to create this Pinterest-worthy dessert for 12.