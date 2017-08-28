Starbucks Secret Menu Alert! How to Order the 2-Toned Pink Purple Drink

 Skip Nav
Starbucks ombré drinks are officially taking over the secret menu. Just days after the matcha pink drink started taking over our Instagram feeds, the newest two-toned drink has taken its place — the Pink Purple Drink. Pictured above on the left, the vibrant iced beverage is exactly what it sounds like: a hybrid of the Starbucks Pink Drink and Starbucks Purple Drink, the two most popular drinks to come out of Starbucks's rainbow lineup last year.

According to Instagram user nonsteapeats, here's how to order the eye-catching pink and purple drink for yourself.

  • 1 part Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) and 1 part Purple Drink (Passion Ice Tea with Soy milk, vanilla syrup, and blackberries)
  • Ask your barista to mix the Pink Drink first, add ice, and then slowly pour in the Purple Drink.

For people who can't wait to try the two-toned trend at Starbucks but aren't the biggest fans of matcha tea, this secret menu item is a no-brainer. Which ombré drink are you more excited to try?

