12 Undeniable Signs It's an Ina Garten Recipe

You've gotta love Ina Garten. After years of watching her demonstrate her expertise on Food Network and after making any number of her foolproof recipes, you start to notice a few things about the true goddess of the culinary world. Ina has established herself as someone who does not tolerate shortcuts (sometimes store-bought is fine), who uses only the best ingredients, and who finds joy in cooking for others, especially her husband — and we couldn't love her more for it. These are the telltale signs it's an Ina Garten recipe (and no one else's), and any true fan of the beloved food icon will nod in agreement at every single one.



