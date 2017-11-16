 Skip Nav
Ina Garten's Herb & Apple Bread Pudding Will Make You Reconsider Any Other Dressing Recipe

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipes from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present this herb and apple bread pudding recipe from Ina Garten's latest cookbook, Cooking For Jeffrey.

This bread pudding is based on the Thanksgiving stuffing that I've been making for Jeffrey for decades. I prefer to roast my turkey without stuffing because it cooks faster and stays moister. Bread pudding that bakes alongside the turkey is the best of both worlds: moist turkey and crispy stuffing.

Ingredients

  1. 8 cups (3/4-inch-diced) country bread cubes, crusts removed
  2. 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
  3. 3 ounces pancetta, 1/2-inch-diced
  4. 2 cups chopped yellow onions (2 onions)
  5. 1 1/2 cups medium-diced celery
  6. 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
  7. 1/2 cup medium or dry sherry
  8. 2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary leaves
  9. Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  10. 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
  11. 7 extra-large eggs
  12. 2 1/2 cups heavy cream
  13. 1 1/4 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade
  14. 2 cups grated Gruyère cheese, lightly packed (6 ounces with rind), divided

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the bread in a single layer on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes, tossing once, until lightly browned. Set aside.
  2. Meanwhile, heat the butter in a large (12-inch) sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the pancetta, raise the heat to medium, and cook for 5 minutes, until browned. Stir in the onions, celery, and apple and cook over medium to medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender. Stir in the sherry, rosemary, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, until most of the liquid is gone. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
  3. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, cream, chicken stock, and 1 1/2 cups of the Gruyère in a very large bowl. Stir in the bread and the vegetable mixture and set aside for 30 minutes to allow the bread to soak up the custard. Pour into a 9 x 13 x 2-inch oven-to-table baking dish. Sprinkle with the 1/2 cup of Gruyère and bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the top is browned and a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Serve hot.

Make Ahead:
Assemble early in the day, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. Bake just before serving.

Reprinted from Cooking for Jeffrey. Copyright © 2016 by Ina Garten. Photographs by Quentin Bacon. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Stuffing/dressing
Cuisine
North American
Yield
8-10 servings
Image Source: Quentin Bacon
