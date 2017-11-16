Ina Garten's Herb & Apple Bread Pudding Will Make You Reconsider Any Other Dressing Recipe

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipes from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present this herb and apple bread pudding recipe from Ina Garten's latest cookbook, Cooking For Jeffrey.

This bread pudding is based on the Thanksgiving stuffing that I've been making for Jeffrey for decades. I prefer to roast my turkey without stuffing because it cooks faster and stays moister. Bread pudding that bakes alongside the turkey is the best of both worlds: moist turkey and crispy stuffing.