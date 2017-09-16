 Skip Nav
13 Fairidescent Kitchen Items For the Aspiring Unicorn

The colorful explosion of rainbow foods and unicorn recipes has paved the way for the "oil slick" trend. Our Trending assistant editor Brinton Parker describes it as "iridescent rainbow hues [that] mimic the reflective color scheme of spilled oil." You could also call this magical hue fairidescent. If you're looking to brighten your kitchen a little, allow these products to do just that!

New Look Iridescent Mermaid Cup
$9
Buy Now
Mirage Iridescent Moscow Mule Mug by Blush
$25
Buy Now
Rainbow Fish Cocktail Strainer by True Zoo
$10
Buy Now
Bando Rainbow Party Cup
$16
Buy Now
Bando Deluxe Hot Stuff Disco Thermal Mug
$18
Buy Now
True Fabrications Iridescent Flask
$22
Buy Now
New Look Iridescent Mermaid Cup
from
$9
Bando Rainbow Party Cup
from
$16
Bando Deluxe Hot Stuff Disco Thermal Mug
from
$18
