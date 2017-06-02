Jelly Donut Oreos Are Surprisingly Not the Worst!

Our first reaction after hearing about Jelly Donut Oreos was not exactly, "Can't wait to try!" But, adhering to our strict Oreo-investigating rules, we set out to try them with low expectations. Though this is certainly not the best Oreo flavor of all time — Marshmallow Crispy forever claims that title — we are happy to report it's definitely not the worst! The Golden Oreo cookies with a raspberry center and "custard outer ring" (which doesn't taste much different than Oreo's regular cream filling) are surprisingly good. You don't have to be a fan of jelly doughnuts to willingly devour a couple of these cookies.

Judging by the aroma of artificially flavored raspberry-jelly icing, we braced ourselves for our first bites. But despite the strong smell, the flavor is not nearly as artificial tasting. Some of us got Pop-Tart vibes from the fruity flavor, which we definitely didn't mind. Here's a sampling of our editors' initial reactions during our taste test:

"The smell is off-putting, but they don't taste as bad as anticipated."

"Way better than my reaction to 'eww' when I saw the flavor."

"Wow! Such a huge surprise. Tastes like raspberry jam! Super tasty with the golden cookie."

You've got a limited time to try this Walmart-exclusive flavor, so pick it up the next time you spot it at the store, and catch up on the best new Oreo flavors of the year so far.

