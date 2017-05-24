 Skip Nav
The Best and Worst Oreo Flavors of 2017, So Far

No food brand throws its fans for a loop quite as often as Oreo does. Every year — actually, more like every month — we can expect a new and entirely unexpected flavor announced by Oreo, and we're hardly surprised anymore. So far this year, we've heard the news of Apple Pie Oreos, Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos, and even Waffles & Syrup Oreos (see what we mean?).

While not all of the new Oreo flavors have hit shelves, we have had a chance to try several new cookie flavors for ourselves, and some are decidedly better than others. If you're curious which ones are worth a try (and which ones deserve a hard pass), read on for our definitive ranking of the best and worst Oreo flavors of the year so far, and be sure to check back as we review more crazy flavors as they inevitably arrive.

