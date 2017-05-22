 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Lightsaber Churros Taste Awful, but They Make an Epic Instagram Pic
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier

Lightsaber Churros at Disneyland

Lightsaber Churros Taste Awful, but They Make an Epic Instagram Pic

As a Disneyland churro connoisseur, I knew I had to get my hands on the Star Wars-inspired "lightsaber churros," aka Light Side and Dark Side churros, just outside the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland. After all, they'd serve as ideal carb-loading the day before my Tinker Bell Half Marathon. Alas, after waiting nearly 40 minutes (seriously!!) in line for these sugar-coated cosmic treats (and, you know, getting a great Boomerang), we bit into what tasted like plastic and artificial chemicals. As it turns out, although the glitter is edible, it still tastes like . . . well . . . glitter.

That said, these $5 Instagram starlets make for one hell of a photo op. But if you're going for flavor, there's no beating the OG Disneyland churro — a delicacy so mighty, entire Instagram accounts have been dedicated to it.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Dominique Astorino
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsChurrosDisneylandStar Wars
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Want to Run Longer, This Is a Must
by Heather Dale
Taco Bell Naked Chicken Chips Taste Test
Food Reviews
Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chips Remind Us of This Fast-Food Nugget
by Hedy Phillips
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
by Brinton Parker
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Drink at Disneyland
by Brinton Parker
Miley Cyrus Outfits in Malibu Video
Miley Cyrus
by Sarah Wasilak
Cute Rompers 2017
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
Trader Joe's Pepperoni Pizza Mac & Cheese Review
Food Reviews
Trader Joe's Releases Pepperoni Pizza Mac & Cheese — Goodbye, Diet
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Not to Buy From the Whole Foods Hot Bar
Whole Foods
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
by Anna Monette Roberts
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple at Disneyland
Food News
by Terry Carter
Driving Across the Country on a Budget
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
Disneyland Matterhorn Macaroon Donuts
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Best Denim Shorts
Summer
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds