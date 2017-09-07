Steal Joanna Gaines's Kitchen Style With 10 New Magnolia Items For $15 or Less

Magnolia Market Kitchen Products Spring 2017
If one of your goals in life is to re-create Joanna Gaines's decor style in your own home, you'll appreciate the newest affordable products available from Magnolia. The Magnolia Market has released a new line of Spring kitchen products that would brighten up any room, and there are plenty of budget-friendly options, from bowls to cooking timers and more. Ahead, we've selected 10 of the new Magnolia items that are $15 (or less) so that you can get one step closer to a Gaines-style kitchen. But hurry! As expected, Chip and Joanna fans can't get enough of the new line, and the products are already beginning to sell out.
