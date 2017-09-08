Bottled McDonald's Frappes Will Be Available Before You Know It

In this week's amazing news, McDonald's popular McCafe Frappes will be available in grocery stores next year. The fast-food giant plans to bottle the coffees in a ready-to-drink fashion in caramel, vanilla, and mocha flavors. The bottled versions will be available at retailers nationwide, so you can stock your fridge for those days when you just can't make it to your closest McDonald's. Each location already sells its whole bean, ground, and single-serve coffee in stores nationwide, and this expansion is right in line with Dunkin Donuts bottled coffee and Starbucks's many ready-to-drink options.

Image Source: McDonald's