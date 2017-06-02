McDonald's Just Announced the Chicken Big Mac Along With Another Secret Menu Item!

Whether it's the McDonald's curly fries in Singapore, the sweet taro pies in China, or even the macarons in Paris, the international McDonald's menu items never cease to amaze us, but the latest addition is so extraordinary we're just about to pack our bags and move to Australia! Meet the Chicken Big Mac — a menu item at McDonald's locations in Australia and New Zealand. The sandwich has lettuce, cheese, onions, pickles, and the notorious Big Mac sauce, but instead of beef patties, there's two pieces of juicy chicken.

"The iconic Big Mac and the McChicken are among our most popular burgers, so it made sense to mix up these two classics and give our customers a new and exciting product to try — the Chicken Big Mac," Jenni Dill, CMO of McDonald's Australia, said in a statement.

From now until July 18, the Chicken Big Mac will be available at all McDonald's locations in Australia and New Zealand, but that's not all! The fast food company has decided to add ANOTHER item from its drool-inducing secret menu: Shaker Fries.

Cheeseburger-flavored Shaker Fries are the ultimate upgrade for your McDonald's French Fries. The fries come in a special "shaker bag," which you pour the "shaker seasoning" into and shake it up for maximum deliciousness. Because why wouldn't you want your fries to taste like a cheeseburger?

Looks like we're heading to Australia for the Chicken Big Mac and Shaker Fries — who's coming with us?