 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!

McDonald's Oreo Tiramisu

Make Your Own McDonald's Oreo Tiramisu and Experience the Magic

If you're as excited as we are about McDonald's Hong Kong's Oreo-themed menu, you're in the right place! This take on the Oreo tiramisu is fluffy, sweet, and loaded with coffee plus cookies-and-cream flavor.

Related
The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!
Your Wait to Try Oreo Creme Eggs Is Over

McDonald's-Inspired Oreo Tiramisu

McDonald's-Inspired Oreo Tiramisu

McDonald's-Inspired Oreo Tiramisu

Ingredients

  1. For filling:
  2. 6 egg yolks
  3. 1/2 cup sugar
  4. 1/3 cup milk
  5. 2 1/2 tablespoons rum extract
  6. 1/4 cup chocolate sandwich cookie cream (from about 20-24 cookies)
  7. 2 cups mascarpone
  1. For cookie layer:
  2. 6 tablespoons boiling water
  3. 1/2 teaspoon instant espresso powder
  4. 1 tablespoon rum extract
  5. 24 chocolate sandwich cookies
  1. Topping:
  2. 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  3. 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  4. 3 tablespoons sugar
  5. Crumbs from 20 chocolate sandwich cookies

Directions

  1. Filling: In a bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until well blended. Add in the milk and rum extract, whisking until fully incorporated.
  2. Pour mixture into a small saucepan and place over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture constantly and bring it to a slow boil. Continue cooking and stirring for 1 minute. The mixture will thicken into a custard. Transfer custard to a bowl and cover in plastic wrap, pressing the plastic directly against the custard. Refrigerate for about an hour.
  3. Scrape the cream from 20-24 chocolate cookie sandwiches until you have 1/4 cup of the cream. Set aside both the cookies and the cream to be used later.
  4. Retrieve chilled custard mixture and mix the mascarpone and cookie sandwich cream into the custard.
  5. Cookie layer: In a small bowl, combine the espresso and boiling water, stirring until completely dissolved. Stir in rum extract. Allow coffee mixture to cool. Dip fully intact chocolate cookie sandwiches into the coffee mixture and place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.
  6. Topping: Pour heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer. Whisk on high until stiff peaks form.
  7. Crush some of the scraped chocolate cookie sandwiches into a powder and generously sprinkle on top. (You could use a food processor, or simply place several cookies in a sealed plastic bag and roll over it with a rolling pin.)
  8. To assemble: Cover the bottom of 4 small bowls with a single layer of chocolate cookie sandwiches (you’ll need to break some in half to achieve full coverage).
  9. Spread half of the mascarpone custard mixture over the cookies. Then, layer in half of your whipped cream. Add another layer of coffee-dipped cookies, followed by the remaining custard, then the remaining whipped cream.
  10. Spread a generous amount of chocolate cookie crumbs on top of the whipped topping. Enjoy immediately!

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
4 servings
Cook Time
2 1/2 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
Join the conversation
Copycat RecipesGet The DishOriginal RecipesOREORecipesDessertMcDonald's
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
by Brandi Milloy
Homemade McDonald's French Fries Recipe
Get the Dish
The Homemade Secret to McDonald's French Fries
by Brandi Milloy
Ben and Jerry's Pint Slices Recipe
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
by Brandi Milloy
McDonald's Curly Fries in Singapore
Food News
OMG, McDonald's Curly Fries Exist — Here's Where to Find Them!
by Victoria Messina
High School Senior Photos at McDonald's
McDonald's
This High School Senior's McDonald's Photo Shoot Deserves a Pulitzer Prize
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds