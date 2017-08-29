 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick

Microwaveable Oreo Mug Cake

The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!

Throw out what you know about baking. This Oreo mug cake is so simple, you don't need to be an expert baker to make this rich and chocolaty dessert. Plus, this recipe only requires five ingredients — four if you want to skip the extra calories in the whipped cream. Quick, easy, and sure to satisfy your sweet tooth — that's what making mug cakes is all about, right?

Related
Oreo Popcorn!? Yep, We Went There
These Oreo Churros Are Too Good to Be True
This Giant DIY Oreo Chocolate Bar Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

Oreo Mug Cake

Oreo Mug Cake

Oreo Mug Cake

Ingredients

  1. 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips
  2. 1/2 cup milk
  3. 10 Double Stuf Oreos
  4. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  5. Whipped cream

Directions

  1. Add white chocolate chips and milk into a mug and microwave for 30 seconds to melt chocolate slightly. Whisk until smooth.
  2. Crush Oreos in a food processor or place in a ziplock bag and roll over with a rolling pin. Reserve 1 tablespoon of crushed Oreos for garnish. Mix the rest of the Oreos with milk and white chocolate mixture. Add in baking power and mix until smooth.
  3. Microwave on high for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the microwave and garnish with whipped cream and remaining crushed Oreos.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Best Of 2016Holiday FoodKid-Friendly DessertsGet The DishFast And EasyOREOCakeRecipesMicrowaveDessert
Join The Conversation
Fast and Easy
by Anna Monette Roberts
My Oreo Contest Candy Bar Flavors 2017
Food Reviews
Unicorn Oreo Candy Bars Might Never Exist, but Damn, Do They Taste Good
by Erin Cullum
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe
Healthy Recipes
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
by Alessandra Foresto
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe
Get the Dish
Pumpkin Cheesecake — No Baking Required!
by Brandi Milloy
Easy Summer Salads
Fast and Easy
21 Easy Summer Salads You Can Whip Up in a Flash
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds