The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!

Throw out what you know about baking. This Oreo mug cake is so simple, you don't need to be an expert baker to make this rich and chocolaty dessert. Plus, this recipe only requires five ingredients — four if you want to skip the extra calories in the whipped cream. Quick, easy, and sure to satisfy your sweet tooth — that's what making mug cakes is all about, right?

Oreo Mug Cake From Brandi Milloy, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips 1/2 cup milk 10 Double Stuf Oreos 1/2 teaspoon baking powder Whipped cream Directions Add white chocolate chips and milk into a mug and microwave for 30 seconds to melt chocolate slightly. Whisk until smooth. Crush Oreos in a food processor or place in a ziplock bag and roll over with a rolling pin. Reserve 1 tablespoon of crushed Oreos for garnish. Mix the rest of the Oreos with milk and white chocolate mixture. Add in baking power and mix until smooth. Microwave on high for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the microwave and garnish with whipped cream and remaining crushed Oreos. Information Category Desserts, Cake Yield 1 serving Cook Time 5 minutes