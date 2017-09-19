 Skip Nav
Mickey Mouse Sourdough Bread From California Adventure

Better Than Groot Bread: This Mickey Mouse Sourdough

Sure, everyone is obsessing over the Groot bread that was recently launched as part of Disneyland's California Adventure's Summer of Heroes, but did you know there's another equally as cute sourdough loaf at the park? Head on over to the Pacific Wharf Café and check out Boudin's freshly baked character loaves. Not only does it make Mickey, but I saw some familiar faces from Disney's Cars tucked into the display counter. If you're really looking for the freshest experience, it actually offers a fun walking tour where you can sample the famous sourdough bread and peer through the looking glass to learn the secrets of how Boudin makes its signature bread.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
