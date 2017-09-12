 Skip Nav
How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass
16 Italian Soup Recipes to Get You Through Chilly Nights
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes

Mrs. Fields Jack-O'-Lantern Cookie Cake

F*ck Pumpkins! Carve This Jack-O'-Lantern Cookie Cake Instead

You'd think we lost our dang minds when we saw Reese's Pumpkin Face Cookie Pizza, but here's a cookie cake you don't have to bake or assemble: Mrs. Fields Jack-O'-Lantern Cookie Cake ($40). The "moist and chewy colossal cookie cake" is made with real butter, whole eggs, and pure vanilla, plus it's always baked and decorated the day of shipment. That's right — you don't have to have a Mrs. Fields at your nearby mall to get involved with this 12-inch cake. It's available for mail delivery (with a $10 fee). What else should you know? The cake is the "equivalent of fifteen cookies," though the website says it serves 12. Calling all party people! A Halloween shindig isn't complete without carving a pumpkin.

Image Source: Mrs. Fields
