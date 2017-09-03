Here's All the New Halloween Candy You HAVE to Try This Year

As you head to the grocery store to stock up on Halloween candy this year, be sure not to miss these brand-new products! You might want to skip the regular Skittles and M&M's for 2017's fun and festive releases from your favorite brands that trick-or-treaters haven't tried before. From exciting Target exclusives to nationally available candies wrapped in adorably spooky packaging, here's all the new candy you've got to try this year.