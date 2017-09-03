 Skip Nav
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Here's All the New Halloween Candy You HAVE to Try This Year

As you head to the grocery store to stock up on Halloween candy this year, be sure not to miss these brand-new products! You might want to skip the regular Skittles and M&M's for 2017's fun and festive releases from your favorite brands that trick-or-treaters haven't tried before. From exciting Target exclusives to nationally available candies wrapped in adorably spooky packaging, here's all the new candy you've got to try this year.

Reese's Spooky Miniatures ($4)
Peeps Caramel Apple Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Salted Caramel Fudge ($2)
Dove Milk Chocolate & Caramel Witches Mix ($4)
Peeps Delights Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in White Fudge ($2)
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's ($3)
Peeps Marshmallow Spooky Cats ($1)
Reese's Bats ($4)
Peeps Delights Candy Corn Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in White Fudge ($2)
Cookies & Screeem M&M's ($3)
Peeps Delights Maple Brown Sugar Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in White Fudge ($2)
