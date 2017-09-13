Yes! Brand-New Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Goodies Will Be in Grocery Stores Soon!

Starbucks wants everyone to forget about Summer and embrace the Fall months, and to do that, it's already rolling out pumpkin spice products in grocery stores. Yes, I am serious. Brand new for this season are the ready to drink Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee. Both options are now available at your local grocery stores.

The new Pumpkin Spice Latte is just like what you'll find in coffee shops — coffee with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove spices, and milk. Earlier this year, Starbucks launched the bottled iced latte line that it continues to add to seasonally, so naturally PSL would be a wise choice for the collection.

The ground coffee, like the latte, has the same flavor notes — pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg — and is the lightest roast Starbucks offers. In addition to the brand-new pumpkin goodies, grocery stores are also carrying returning favorites like Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Starbucks Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks Via Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drinks.