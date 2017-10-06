 Skip Nav
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches
10 Food-Editor-Approved Store-Bought Meal Shortcuts
21 #MealPrep Ideas That Are Anything but Boring
25 1-Pot and -Pan Italian Recipes to Solve All Your Dinner Problems

Cooking on a weeknight always sounds like a great idea until the pile of dirty dishes is staring you in the face. The good news is there are tons of one-pot and -pan recipes to save us all from the dreaded dish-duty woes, and in particular, Italian recipes. For those nights when all you want is a comforting pasta, lasagna, or chicken dish — without the hassle of cleanup — turn to one of these 25 recipes.

Guilt-Free Creamy Chicken Alfredo
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Tenders With Roasted Green Beans and Tomatoes
Pasta With Fava Greens
Chickpea Minestrone
Spaghetti With Garlic, Olive Oil, and Chili
Garlic Parmesan Salmon With Broccoli
Easy Skillet Lasagna
Mushroom and Swiss Chard Pasta
Chicken and Tortellini Soup
Four-Cheese Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach Pasta Bake
Kale and Quinoa Minestrone
Roasted Italian Sausage, Peppers, Potatoes, and Onion
Tuscan Farro and Bean Soup
Easy Pasta Puttanesca
Tuscan White Bean and Vegetable Soup
One-Pot Tomato Onion Linguine
Chicken Parmesan and Roasted Zucchini
One-Pan Beef Lasagna
Slow-Cooker Minestrone Soup
Slow-Cooker Cheesy Tortellini
Slow-Cooker White Beans, Tomatoes, and Pancetta
Slow-Cooker Balsamic Chicken Breasts
Slow-Cooker Tuscan White Bean and Sausage Ragu With Gnocchi
Slow-Cooker Italian Barley and Italian Sausage
Balsamic Chicken and Veggies
