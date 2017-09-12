 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Summer and Beyond

Oreo Cookie Shot Glasses

Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses

First there was the chocolate chip cookie shot glass, and we thought milk and cookies would never be the same. Now we've made it easier than ever for you enjoy your favorite cookie and milk with these no-bake Oreo shot glasses! These little guys make awesome desserts for your next party or for when you want to take your milk and cookies on the go. Add this to the list of everything Oreos can improve!

Related
Fuel Your Chocoholicism With Double Chocolate Milk and Cookie Shots
If You Loved the Cookie Shot, This Bacon Version Will Send You Over the Edge
No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses

No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses

No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses

Ingredients

  1. 10 Oreo cookies
  2. 1 ounce cream cheese
  3. 1 cup milk chocolate, melted
  4. 4 ounces milk
  5. Whipped cream
  6. Mini Oreos, to garnish
  1. Special supplies:
  2. Shot glass molds

Directions

  1. Add Oreo cookies into a blender and pulse until it forms fine crumbs.
  2. In a separate bowl, add the crumbs and cream cheese, and mix until it forms a mealy dough. You may want to mix with your hands.
  3. Pack Oreo and cream cheese mixture into shot glass molds and coat the inside with melted chocolate, getting rid of any excess.
  4. Freeze for 15 minutes, pour in milk, and garnish with whipped cream and mini Oreos. Enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts, Cookies
Yield
4 shot glasses
Cook Time
25 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyle Hartman
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoNo-BakeKid-Friendly RecipesOriginal RecipesFast And EasyOREOShotsCookiesRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
OREO
Oh Hell Yes: Waffle Oreos Are Here to Make Your Mornings Great!
by Terry Carter
Joy the Baker's Scrambled Eggs
Fast and Easy
The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
by Joy Wilson
Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
by Vanessa Mota
Sriracha Barbecue Sauce Recipe
Food Video
This Barbecue Sauce Gets a Helping Hand From 2 Secret Ingredients
by Brandi Milloy
Peeps Oreos Turning Poop Pink
OREO
The Embarrassing Side Effect of Peeps Oreos
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds