Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses

First there was the chocolate chip cookie shot glass, and we thought milk and cookies would never be the same. Now we've made it easier than ever for you enjoy your favorite cookie and milk with these no-bake Oreo shot glasses! These little guys make awesome desserts for your next party or for when you want to take your milk and cookies on the go. Add this to the list of everything Oreos can improve!

No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 10 Oreo cookies 1 ounce cream cheese 1 cup milk chocolate, melted 4 ounces milk Whipped cream Mini Oreos, to garnish Special supplies: Shot glass molds Directions Add Oreo cookies into a blender and pulse until it forms fine crumbs. In a separate bowl, add the crumbs and cream cheese, and mix until it forms a mealy dough. You may want to mix with your hands. Pack Oreo and cream cheese mixture into shot glass molds and coat the inside with melted chocolate, getting rid of any excess. Freeze for 15 minutes, pour in milk, and garnish with whipped cream and mini Oreos. Enjoy! Information Category Desserts, Cookies Yield 4 shot glasses Cook Time 25 minutes