Fudge-Dipped Oreo Bites Are the New Snack You'll Want to Try ASAP!

Oreo-lovers, rejoice! Your favorite cookie brand is not shying away from exciting new product releases lately, and the latest snack coming your way is Oreo Thins Fudge-Dipped Bites. The chocolaty bites are miniature versions of Oreo Thins in the Original flavor that have been dipped in fudge. In other words, they sound like pure heaven in a bag. This new version of Oreos was found at the grocery store Foodland in Hawaii, and we're crossing our fingers that it rolls out to retailers nationwide. While the launch of Oreo Thins was a bit of a polarizing development among serious Oreo aficionados — some feel the amount of filling is way too little — there's no doubt in our minds that the thick layer of fudge will majorly upgrade the cookies.