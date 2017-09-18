Breakfast Doesn't Get Better Than The Pioneer Woman's Go-To Egg Sandwich

 Skip Nav
A post shared by Ree Drummond - Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on

The Pioneer Woman's breakfast sandwich isn't topped with bacon and cheddar like your standard sammy. Instead, you'll need to start with Ree's scrambled eggs, cooked to soft curds and made velvety with the addition of half-and-half. She likes to serve the eggs on rye toast (it offers a deep, roasted flavor). But wait! There's a secret ingredient you must slather onto the toast first: dijon mustard. While that may sound strange at first, it makes perfect sense. After all, dijon almost always makes an appearance in deviled eggs. The tart acidity balances out the richness of the eggs. Ree garnishes the open-faced sandwich with some chives and says the only thing that could improve the sandwich is "a little smoked salmon."

