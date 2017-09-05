Get a Sneak Peek at the New, Fall-Themed Issue of The Pioneer Woman Magazine!

As you're redecorating your home for Fall, you'll want to make some space on your coffee table for the latest issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine. The second-ever issue of the magazine, which originally launched over the Summer, follows a Fall theme and includes exciting features like Halloween decorating ideas, a recipe for caramel apple sweet rolls, cowboy-approved chili, and more easy Ree Drummond recipes you know you can trust. Plus, there's an adorable guest star on the cover: Ree's dog, Walter!

While the first issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine was only available at Walmart, distribution for the second issue will be expanded beyond Walmart stores to include Barnes & Noble, Costco, Sam's Club, Kroger, Albertson's, Publix, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Wegmans, Books-A-Million, Hudson News, Paradies, Stop & Shop, and more. According to a spokesperson, "The Fall-themed issue offers fans insights into Drummond's country lifestyle and her accessible style of entertaining, meal planning, decorating, and fashion." Ree promises you can find it in stores beginning on Sept. 12, so mark your calendars and make a fellow Pioneer Woman fan's day by picking up a copy (or five).