32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive

If it's wrong to be obsessed with Fall, we don't want to be right. All the sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes are getting us excited, but it's the gorgeous home decor items that are truly catching our attention. Some of our favorite brands like Target, Pottery Barn, and Pier 1 Imports have released enticing products we need to get our hands on ASAP. We're talking pillows, candles, signs, throws, and more. Take a look at our top picks, and transform your home into an autumnal retreat.

Faux Fur Throw
$199
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Painted Pumpkin Patch Pillow
Pier 1 Imports Welcome Fall Wall Decor
Pottery Barn Dunston Plaid Throw
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Essential Oils Collection
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Harvest Cable Knit Pumpkins
Cast Metal Branch
Pier 1 Imports Leaves Are Falling Wall Decor
Hand Hooked Hello Fall Pillow
Chesapeake Bay Pumpkin-Shaped Candle
Kate Aspen Gold Acorn Salt and Pepper Shakers
Pier 1 Imports Orange Berry Wreath
Harvest Felt Leaf Garland
Pottery Barn Fall for Love Framed Print
Lit Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decoration
\Williams Sonoma Botanical Acorn Dinnerware Collection
Pottery Barn Recycled Glass Pumpkin Candle Cloches
Pier 1 Imports Hello Fall Wall Sign
Pottery Barn Succulent in Pumpkin
Williams Sonoma Faux Fur Throw
Pottery Barn Gold Leaf Flameless Candle
Staub Cast-Iron Pumpkin Cocotte
Pier 1 Imports Faux Fur Wolf Pillow
Pier 1 Imports Luxe Velvet Ivory Striped Pillow
Pier 1 Imports Bird on a Twig Candle Holder Wall Sconce
Pier 1 Imports Fuzzy Faux Cowhide Throw
Harvest Wheel Barrel Decoration
Pier 1 Imports Faux Fur Wolf Throw
Pottery Barn Homescent Candle Pot
Pier 1 Imports Coral Chenille Throw
Pottery Barn Pumpkin Candle,
Pier 1 Imports Hello Fall Wall Decor
