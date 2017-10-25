10 Thanksgiving Recipes Ree Drummond Swears By

Ahh, Thanksgiving — the one day a year that you leave the dinner table being two sizes larger than you were before you started. Ree Drummond, aka the woman behind The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, knows how to bring friends and family together with food, especially on this holiday. We caught up with Ree to find out what Thanksgiving dishes end up on her table! "One tradition I have is watching The Godfather as I cook, the day before," Ree said. "The Godfather is always on AFC. I like to have that on in the kitchen."

Although she switches up the side dishes from year to year, the one thing that she ALWAYS makes is pecan pie — so you'll definitely want to read through to get that recipe! And one of Ree's family rituals will probably sound familiar. "One tradition we have that sounds sort of cliché is we go around the table one by one and actually name one thing we're thankful for from the year before," she said. "It's fun, because we've gotten to listen to the kids and the way their answers have changed. They used to say, 'Horses!,' and now that they're teenagers, they are more contemplative."

Hold onto these 10 recipes, because they are the only ones you'll need for a fabulous Thanksgiving!