20 Quick and Easy Thanksgiving Sides the Whole Table Will Love

Chances are, you have a lot on your plate on Thanksgiving — literally and figuratively. With gravy bubbling on the stove, pie baking in the oven, and dozens of people milling about the kitchen, there's a ton to do before dinner makes it to the table. Here's an array of fast, simple, and delicious Thanksgiving sides that don't skimp on flavor or fun — because you deserve to enjoy a feast that's both restaurant-worthy and stress-free.

Creamy Cheesy Cornbread
Green Bean Casserole With Bacon and Fried Onions
Cinnamon Butter Baked Carrots
Roasted Cauliflower Snowflakes
Pumpkin Cornbread Drop Biscuits
Sweet Potato Casserole With Butter Pecan Crumble Topping
Quick Cranberry Jam
Blistered Green Beans With Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions
Classic Corn Pudding
Slow-Cooker Sausage Stuffing
Herb-Roasted Tri-Color Carrots
Broccoli and Cauliflower "Gratin"
Chrissy Teigen's Scalloped Potatoes
Brussels Sprout, Lentil, and Cranberry Holiday Salad
Make-Ahead Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Cornbread and Bacon Dressing
Spiced Butternut Squash Mash
Chopped Autumn Salad With Apple Cider Dressing
Skillet Mac and Cheese
Bacon and Brown Sugar Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Shallots and Dried Figs
