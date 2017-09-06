 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Wedding Cake Roundup: 100 Showstopping Sweets
How to Make Flower Cupcakes Straight From Magnolia Bakery
How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Forget the PSL! Let's Talk About Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Take pumpkin, pair it with chocolate chip cookies, and there's no doubt it's a winning dessert recipe.

Using an ice cream scooper ensures each cookie is the perfect pillowy shape and size.

Leave sufficient space between each cookie dough ball, because the dough will spread when baking.

These cookies have plenty of warming spices, like cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and ginger, which will waft throughout the kitchen even hours after baking.

Muffin-like and semisweet, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies double as dessert and an excellent breakfast the next morning.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  1. 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  2. 1 teaspoon salt
  3. 1 teaspoon baking soda
  4. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  5. 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  6. 1/2 teaspoon clove
  7. Pinch ground ginger
  8. 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature
  9. 1 cup brown sugar
  10. 1/2 cup white sugar
  11. 1 egg, room temperature
  12. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  13. 1 15-ounce can pure pumpkin
  14. 1-2 cups chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line 2 cookie sheets with Silpats or pieces of parchment paper.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger together, and set aside.
  3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter on medium-high until creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in brown sugar and sugar until sugar begins to dissolves and mixture appears smooth. Add egg, followed by vanilla extract, and beat until incorporated. Turn down mixer to low. Slowly beat in flour mixture and pumpkin in alternate batches until dough forms. Be careful not to overmix or pumpkin will become gummy. Fold in chocolate chips.
  4. Use an ice cream scooper to drop rounded spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheets.
  5. Bake for 15-17 minutes or until edges start to brown. Remove from oven, and let sit on hot baking sheet for 2 more minutes. Move cookies to wire rack to cool completely.

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
22-24 cookies

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Mechelle082597 Mechelle082597 3 years
I added pecans & cream cheese icing " they are awesome "
EML13 EML13 7 years
I just finished making this recipe for about the 6th or 7th time since it was first posted, and my apartment now has a lovely fall smell to it - plus, it tastes delicious! I highly recommend to everyone!
melissaS melissaS 7 years
i've never heard of a pumpkin chocolate chip cookie before... i'll make sure to try it out
trebbie75 trebbie75 8 years
I've been wanting to try another ch. chip pumpkin recipe for a couple days. The one I usually make is actually just scooped pumpkin bread. I love them, but they are pretty bready. These are wonderful. My house smells so delicious now. I added molasses with the pumpkin step just cause it sounded good and I had some. The cookies came out cakey but dense then my recipe. I've eaten two for lunch and need to stop, but they might be dinner, too.
LaLaLaurie06 LaLaLaurie06 8 years
THESE ARE DELICIOUS! I made them yesterday and brought some into work and everybody loved them. They sort of had a spongey feel to them but they were so moist and soft. I can't wait to get home and eat some more!!!!!
LaLaLaurie06 LaLaLaurie06 8 years
I completely forget that I bookmarked this recipe last year. I actually just made a recipe involving pumpkin, but I had to buy a huge can of it so now I have half the can left over. I think I'll use it up to make these!!!
alwaysANDRiA alwaysANDRiA 8 years
aw snap im making these later!
chefpicasso chefpicasso 9 years
I am looking for a chocolate chip pumpkin recipe where the cookies come out chewy and chocolatey like your average chocolate chip cookie... not so much cakey or muffiny. Any suggestions?
geohiker geohiker 9 years
oh yeah - these were SO good!
chubbawubba chubbawubba 9 years
that looks so easy to bake and delishes
26rosebud 26rosebud 9 years
These were great! Everyone at work that likes soft cookies raved about them. I'm not sure about the combination of chocolate and pumpkin so I think I'll try raisins next time (though I know a few people who will be bummed by this).
junglelove junglelove 9 years
i made these last night and they were a hit! delicious and easy!
brookesummer brookesummer 9 years
I made these tonight and they are FABULOUS! I modified it a bit based on what I had, and because of high altitude. My recipe is here: http://brookesummer.blogspot.com/2007/10/pumpkin-spice-chocolate-chip-cookies.html
Spun-Sugar Spun-Sugar 9 years
I made these today as well! REdiculously good. I put in a bit more cinnamon than called for, and also used grated milk chocolate in addition to the dark chocolate chips. Crazy delicious!! Thanks for the recipe!
airennlyn airennlyn 9 years
I made these cookies today - amazing! To save a little $$$ I bought the "Pumpkin Pie Spice Mix" that had all the spices mixed together(the only one I had at home was cinnamon).
farmerted83 farmerted83 9 years
I just made these. They were quick, easy, and delicious!
Catipa Catipa 9 years
I just got some of these cookies at the bake table at a church bazaar-they were great!
allymaedesign allymaedesign 9 years
this sounds really yummy! i hope to try out the recipe soon!
designergirl designergirl 9 years
I don't enjoy cakey cookies, but the combination of pumpkin and chocolate sounds wonderful.
MamaD MamaD 9 years
Oh I really can't wait to try these!!!!!! My mouth's watering!!!
Renees3 Renees3 9 years
I LOVE pumpkin!! I think I might make these with white choc chips! I've been one a white chocolate kick. YUM! I can't wait to make these!
