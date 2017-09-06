Forget the PSL! Let's Talk About Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Take pumpkin, pair it with chocolate chip cookies, and there's no doubt it's a winning dessert recipe.

Using an ice cream scooper ensures each cookie is the perfect pillowy shape and size.

Leave sufficient space between each cookie dough ball, because the dough will spread when baking.

These cookies have plenty of warming spices, like cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and ginger, which will waft throughout the kitchen even hours after baking.

Muffin-like and semisweet, pumpkin chocolate chip cookies double as dessert and an excellent breakfast the next morning.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies From Sabrina Eldredge, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon clove Pinch ground ginger 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature 1 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup white sugar 1 egg, room temperature 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 15-ounce can pure pumpkin 1-2 cups chocolate chips Directions Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line 2 cookie sheets with Silpats or pieces of parchment paper. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger together, and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter on medium-high until creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in brown sugar and sugar until sugar begins to dissolves and mixture appears smooth. Add egg, followed by vanilla extract, and beat until incorporated. Turn down mixer to low. Slowly beat in flour mixture and pumpkin in alternate batches until dough forms. Be careful not to overmix or pumpkin will become gummy. Fold in chocolate chips. Use an ice cream scooper to drop rounded spoonfuls of cookie dough onto baking sheets. Bake for 15-17 minutes or until edges start to brown. Remove from oven, and let sit on hot baking sheet for 2 more minutes. Move cookies to wire rack to cool completely. Information Category Desserts Yield 22-24 cookies