Run, Don't Walk, to Panera Bread For These Glorious Pumpkin Pie Bagels!

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Oh, did someone say pumpkin pie bagels? Yasss, please! We were super pumped when we recently discovered that Panera Bread has been selling glorious pumpkin pie bagels at its restaurant annually. According to the website, the freshly baked pumpkin pie bagels come with pumpkin flakes and pumpkin pie spice with a crumb topping and cinnamon-crunch sugar mixture, and they're sprinkled with powdered sugar. Mmmm. Are you drooling? We sure are now that we know these bad boys exist. Although we haven't tried them yet, something tells us these might be worth hunting down before they're sold out, because everyone loves pumpkin-flavored foods in the Fall . . . am I right?