These Edible Pick-Up Sticks Let You Play With Your Food
Rainbow Edible Pick-Up Sticks

Before video game consoles and mobile games, there was good, old-fashioned pick-up sticks. You'd grab a handful of brightly colored wooden sticks, let them fall in a pile and carefully remove them without disturbing the others. We just took this classic game to the next level by making our pick-up sticks out of bread sticks! This recipe is your excuse to play with your food. You're welcome!

For more fun snacks, try our pretzel fairy wands and our Jell-O marshmallow roll-ups.

Ingredients

  1. 1 packet yeast
  2. 3/4 cup warm water
  3. 1 teaspoon sugar
  4. 2 cups flour
  5. 3 tablespoons olive oil
  6. 1 1/2 teaspoon salt
  7. Red, orange, yellow, green, and blue food coloring

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, combine yeast, water, and sugar. Add flour, olive oil, and salt and mix together. Once combined, knead the dough for about 5 minutes. Form the dough into a ball and place in a greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise for 1 hour.
  2. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  3. Once the dough has risen, punch it down and divide it into 5 portions. Add food coloring to each one and knead until the color is mixed through. Roll out each dough ball into a rectangle. Cut into thin strips and twist it like a long screw. Place on a sheet tray about an inch apart and bake for 5-8 minutes.
  4. Allow to cool completely before playing (and eating).

Yield
20 breadsticks
Cook Time
1.5 hours
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Kid-Friendly RecipesRainbowBreadsticks
