Obsessed With the Rainbow Grilled Cheese From Instagram? Make It Right Now!

When we saw this rainbow grilled cheese from Kala Toast, we all collectively lost our sh*t and pondered buying a ticket to Hong Kong. Instead, we just decided to make it ourselves and we're so happy we did! You too can make your food dreams come true. Just keep watching!

Rainbow Grilled Cheese From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1/3 cup mozzarella, shredded 1/3 cup gruyére, shredded 1/3 cup swiss, shredded Pink food coloring Green food coloring Blue food coloring Lavender food coloring 4 slices brioche bread 2 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon sprinkles, to garnish Directions In a bowl, mix together mozzarella, gruyére, and swiss cheese. Divide between 4 bowls and tint each with a different food coloring. Slice brioche and heat up a griddle or skillet to medium-high heat. Meanwhile, spread butter on one side of the four pieces of bread. Place 2 pieces butter-side down on the griddle. Top with cheese and cover with the other slice of bread, butter-side up. Grill for 2 to 3 minutes until cheese has started to melt and bread is toasted. Flip sandwich and grill for another 2 minutes. Remove sandwich from grill and top with another smear of butter. Cover with sprinkles. Enjoy warm! Information Category Main Dishes Yield 2 Servings Cook Time 10 Minutes