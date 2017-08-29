Whole Foods Officially Lowered Prices, and People Are Freaking the F*ck Out

Last week, Amazon announced it would be finalizing its acquisition of Whole Foods. In a press release, Amazon introduced several changes coming to the grocery chain, including online ordering through Amazon and lower prices on select items — the latter being particularly exciting given Whole Foods's steep prices.

News about the impending price drop quickly spread online. By the time prices were officially lowered on Monday, Aug. 28, consumers couldn't wait to shop. People on Twitter seem to be particularly excited about the more affordable cost of organic avocados and salmon, both of which are more costly grocery items. Though people are still on the fence about Whole Foods — especially regarding its use of prison labor — this is one change that people seem to be embracing following the major Amazon acquisition.