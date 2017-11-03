Our Favorite 2-Ingredient App

Everything tastes better with bacon, and dates are no exception! I recently went to a party and couldn't stop eating these crispy bacon-wrapped dates. Of course, I had to ask the hostess for the simple recipe to share with you. This appetizer is super easy to make and can be prepared before the party, so your guests will be munching on the salty, sweet, and oh-so-satisfying bite-sized, bacon-wrapped dates the second they arrive at your home. Straight from the oven, these apps are molten hot — be sure to allow time for them to cool. If you want to serve this addicting appetizer at your next party.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates From Chelsea Hall Ingredients 16-ounce package of bacon (regular thickness, not thick cut), cut into thirds 8-ounce package of pitted dates Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Position oven rack in the center of the oven. Cover a cookie sheet with tin foil. Wrap a piece of bacon around a date. Make sure the bacon seam is placed facing downward on the cookie sheet. Press firmly on the bacon-wrapped date, so it is less likely to unravel. Repeat until all of the dates are wrapped in bacon. Bake for 20-25 minutes until crisp. Let cool for 10-15 minutes before serving. Information Category Appetizers, Finger Foods Yield Makes 25-30 bacon-wrapped dates