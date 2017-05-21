This Pretty Pink Rose Latte Is Here to Save You From Unicorn Fatigue

It's safe to say unicorns have basically taken over our lives this year, utterly invading our Instagram feeds via crazy-colorful foods, beauty products, and even hairstyles (yes, really) inspired by the mythical creature. Don't get us wrong; we still entertain the idea of waking up one morning with a glittery horn attached to our foreheads, but we may be experiencing a bit of "unicorn fatigue" at the moment.

Now that the hubbub surrounding Starbucks's wildly viral Unicorn Frappuccino has finally started to die down, we're in need of a tasty drink to fill the void in our tummies. Enter the rose latte from Grace Street Cafe in New York City's Koreatown. Gothamist recently opened our eyes to this beautiful creation, and we've been dying to try it ever since.

The picture-perfect beverage is called Rose Petal Milk Tea on Grace Street's menu, and the ingredients sound pretty tantalizing. It blends two types of tea (ceylon and assam) with milk and rose syrup, according to Gothamist. Besides the signature latte art on top, these drinks have an even prettier upgrade in the form of organic edible rose petals, which are fresh if you get your drink iced or dried if it's hot. Yum!

It looks like we've found our new Summer drink of choice! Well, for when we're not sipping rosé, that is.