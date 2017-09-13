We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino

Chances are you've heard about Starbucks's limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino. This magical drink was only available for a few days, but if you didn't make it in time (or can't bear the thought of living without it!), don't despair. We hacked this tangy drink so you can enjoy it well past April 23. For more copycat Starbucks concoctions, check out our DIY Cherry Pie Frappuccino and secret-menu Frappuccino recipes.

Unicorn Frappuccino Inspired by Starbucks Ingredients For the blue syrup: 1/2 teaspoon blue raspberry Kool-Aid powder 1/2 teaspoon hot water 1/4 cup white chocolate candy melts, melted For the Frappuccino: 1/2 cup ice 3/4 cup milk 1-2 scoops vanilla ice cream 1/2 tablespoon mango syrup 1 tablespoon pink lemonade Kool-Aid powder 1/4 teaspoon citric acid 1/2 tablespoon grenadine syrup For the topping: Whipped cream Pink pearl dust Blue pearl dust Directions To make blue syrup: Into a bowl, add Kool-Aid powder and water, and mix to combine. Whisk in the melted white chocolate until completely incorporated. If it sets or is a little too thick, you can add 1 drop of water at a time until you have a pourable consistency. To make Frappuccino: Into a blender, add your ice, milk, vanilla ice cream, mango syrup, pink lemonade Kool-Aid powder, citric acid, and grenadine. Blend until smooth. If the color isn't vibrant enough, you can add more grenadine 1/4 teaspoon at a time. To assemble: Pour the pink mango Frappuccino into the cup, filling it a third of the way full. Then drizzle the blue syrup around the inside of the cup, letting it drip down slightly. Top with remaining Frappuccino and whipped cream, and then sprinkle with pearl dust. Serve immediately. Information Category Drinks, Shakes Yield 1 Frappuccino Cook Time 15 minutes