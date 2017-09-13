 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Hack Homemade Pint Slices to Feature Your Favorite Ben & Jerry's Flavor
Cooking Basics
How to Pan Sear Steak Like a Complete Badass
Dinner
16 Italian Soup Recipes to Get You Through Chilly Nights

Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Recipe

We Hacked Starbucks's Unicorn Frappuccino

Chances are you've heard about Starbucks's limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino. This magical drink was only available for a few days, but if you didn't make it in time (or can't bear the thought of living without it!), don't despair. We hacked this tangy drink so you can enjoy it well past April 23. For more copycat Starbucks concoctions, check out our DIY Cherry Pie Frappuccino and secret-menu Frappuccino recipes.

Unicorn Frappuccino

Unicorn Frappuccino

Unicorn Frappuccino

Ingredients

  1. For the blue syrup:
  2. 1/2 teaspoon blue raspberry Kool-Aid powder
  3. 1/2 teaspoon hot water
  4. 1/4 cup white chocolate candy melts, melted
  1. For the Frappuccino:
  2. 1/2 cup ice
  3. 3/4 cup milk
  4. 1-2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  5. 1/2 tablespoon mango syrup
  6. 1 tablespoon pink lemonade Kool-Aid powder
  7. 1/4 teaspoon citric acid
  8. 1/2 tablespoon grenadine syrup
  1. For the topping:
  2. Whipped cream
  3. Pink pearl dust
  4. Blue pearl dust

Directions

  1. To make blue syrup: Into a bowl, add Kool-Aid powder and water, and mix to combine. Whisk in the melted white chocolate until completely incorporated. If it sets or is a little too thick, you can add 1 drop of water at a time until you have a pourable consistency.
  2. To make Frappuccino: Into a blender, add your ice, milk, vanilla ice cream, mango syrup, pink lemonade Kool-Aid powder, citric acid, and grenadine. Blend until smooth. If the color isn't vibrant enough, you can add more grenadine 1/4 teaspoon at a time.
  3. To assemble: Pour the pink mango Frappuccino into the cup, filling it a third of the way full. Then drizzle the blue syrup around the inside of the cup, letting it drip down slightly. Top with remaining Frappuccino and whipped cream, and then sprinkle with pearl dust. Serve immediately.

Information

Category
Drinks, Shakes
Yield
1 Frappuccino
Cook Time
15 minutes
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFrappuccinoRainbowUnicornStarbucks
Join The Conversation
Food News
Starbucks's New Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte Is Perfect For Tea-Lovers
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Dark Mocha Frappuccino
Food News
by Hedy Phillips
All-Black Starbucks Tumblers
Starbucks
by Kelsey Garcia
Tips For Saving Money at Starbucks
Budget Tips
14 Starbucks Hacks That Will Save You Money
by Emily Co
Starbucks Drinks Around the World
Food News
13 Starbucks Drinks You Can't Get in the US — and Where to Find Them
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds