 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
Dinner
21+ Korean-Inspired Recipes to Try This Year
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Scrambled Egg Recipes With a Secret Ingredient You'd Never Guess

Scrambled eggs can be completely boring or exciting, depending on how you cook them. If you don't know the best way to scramble eggs, you're at risk of winding up with a plate of dry, rubbery, flavorless mush. With a little help from some secret ingredients, however, you can take your plain old scrambled eggs to new heights and totally upgrade your breakfast routine. Each of these eight recipes features a secret ingredient you'd never guess when eating the eggs that makes a world of difference in how they're cooked. You might never make scrambled eggs the same way again after discovering these tips.

Related
21 Seriously Yummy Egg and Cheese Dishes to Make Your Morning Instantly Better
30 Egg Breakfasts That May Turn You Instantly Into a Morning Person
12 Egg Hacks to Transform Your Breakfast Routine

Crème Fraiche
Orange Juice
Heavy Cream
Cornstarch
Ghee (Clarified Butter)
Frozen Butter
Whole Milk
Bacon Fat
8 Scrambled Egg Recipes With a Secret Ingredient You'd Never Guess
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HacksRecipesBreakfastEggs
Join The Conversation
Recipes
How to Make Cinnamon Rolls in 30 Minutes Flat
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Get Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast September 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Easy Pioneer Woman Recipes
Celebrity Chefs
15 of the Easiest Pioneer Woman Recipes on the Planet
by Erin Cullum
Weight-Loss Smoothie Ingredients
Healthy Eating Tips
Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds
by Jenny Sugar
Breakfasts Under 300 Calories
Healthy Recipes
19 Satisfying Breakfasts Under 300 Calories
by Lizzie Fuhr
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds