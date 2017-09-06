8 Scrambled Egg Recipes With a Secret Ingredient You'd Never Guess

Scrambled eggs can be completely boring or exciting, depending on how you cook them. If you don't know the best way to scramble eggs, you're at risk of winding up with a plate of dry, rubbery, flavorless mush. With a little help from some secret ingredients, however, you can take your plain old scrambled eggs to new heights and totally upgrade your breakfast routine. Each of these eight recipes features a secret ingredient you'd never guess when eating the eggs that makes a world of difference in how they're cooked. You might never make scrambled eggs the same way again after discovering these tips.