 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
Dinner
10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Seriously Yummy Egg and Cheese Dishes to Make Your Morning Instantly Better

What morning isn't made better by a delicious breakfast? We've rounded up the most satisfying egg and cheese dishes — quiches, muffins, scrambles, and sandwiches — to start your day off right. The best part is, most of these recipes are easy to make, which means more time for coffee and your morning social scroll.

Cheesy Egg Muffins
Parmesan Waffle, Ham, Cheese, and Egg Breakfast Sandwich
Cheese and Bacon Breakfast Strata
Kale, Caramelized Onion, and Gouda Egg Muffins
Breakfast Tacos With Fire-Roasted Tomato Salsa
Gluten-Free Egg, Broccoli, and Turkey Sausage Muffins
Cheesy Baked Egg Clouds
California-Style Omelet
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Parmesan Cups
Roasted Broccolini, Bacon, and Caramelized Shallot Quiche
Breakfast Fajitas
Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomato Scramble
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bread Bowls
Mushroom Goat Cheese Scramble
Breakfast Ciabatta Pizza
Baked Eggs With Tomatoes and Pancetta
Ham and Cheese Soufflés
Quick and Easy Cheesy Breakfast Sandwich
Cheddar, Bacon, and Leek Frittata
The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CheeseRecipesBrunchBreakfastEggs
Join The Conversation
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri's Go-To Breakfast Is Hearty as Hell
by Anna Monette Roberts
British Dessert Recipes
Baking
25 Dessert Recipes If You Love The Great British Baking Show
by Sara Cagle
Ina Garten's Shrimp Scampi Recipe
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Low-Carb Pre-Workout Breakfast
Breakfast
The Low-Carb Breakfast I Always Eat Before My Workouts
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Freeze Oatmeal
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds