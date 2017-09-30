1-Pan Eggs Will Revolutionize Your Breakfast

Brunch is never complete without eggs; they're not just a crucial component; they're the main attraction. But that doesn't mean you have to master some gourmet technique or make 20 perfect poached eggs to impress your friends and family. When it comes to feeding a party and giving eggs the spotlight they deserve, all you really need is a sheet pan. Sheet-pan eggs are easy and quick to make and they're incredibly versatile since you can incorporate just about any egg accompaniment you want. Perhaps most importantly, however, they yield enough to feed a large and ravenous group. Here are 10 sheet-pan egg recipes to make your breakfast the most memorable yet.