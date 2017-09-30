 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
1-Pan Eggs Will Revolutionize Your Breakfast

Brunch is never complete without eggs; they're not just a crucial component; they're the main attraction. But that doesn't mean you have to master some gourmet technique or make 20 perfect poached eggs to impress your friends and family. When it comes to feeding a party and giving eggs the spotlight they deserve, all you really need is a sheet pan. Sheet-pan eggs are easy and quick to make and they're incredibly versatile since you can incorporate just about any egg accompaniment you want. Perhaps most importantly, however, they yield enough to feed a large and ravenous group. Here are 10 sheet-pan egg recipes to make your breakfast the most memorable yet.

Brussels Sprouts, Eggs, and Bacon
Sheet-Pan Eggs With Goat Cheese and Fresh Parsley
Egg Clouds
Easy Sheet-Pan Breakfast Pizza
Sheet-Pan Full Breakfast
15-Minute Sheet-Pan Kale and Egg Bake
Sheet-Pan Crustless Quiche With Smoked Salmon and Goat Cheese
Bacon and Eggs Breakfast Bake
Meat-Lovers Breakfast Pizza
Sheet-Pan Shakshouka
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
One-panMeal PrepFood TrendsRecipesBrunchBreakfastEggs
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
by Jenny Sugar
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread Recipe
Healthy Recipes
by Jenny Sugar
Recipes With Garlic
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic
by Erin Cullum
How to Make Overnight Oats For the Week
Healthy Eating Tips
This Genius Sunday Prep Idea Will Help You Lose Weight All Week
by Jenny Sugar
Smashed Potatoes With Herbs Recipe
Original Recipes
The Completely Addictive Method of Roasting Potatoes
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds