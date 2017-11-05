 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes

Should You Refrigerate Coffee Beans?

This Tip From Scientists Will Make You Question Everything You Ever Knew About Making Coffee

A recent study has coffee-lovers questioning everything they thought they knew about brewing a simple cup at home. The study, published in Scientific Reports and titled The Effect of Bean Origin and Temperature on Grinding Roasted Coffee, found that chilling coffee beans before grinding and brewing coffee results in a more flavorful cup.

If you're like me (a self-proclaimed coffee addict), you keep your coffee in an airtight container on the countertop near your coffee maker, which results in a totally fine and tasty pot of coffee. But I just might start keeping the container in the fridge to see if it makes a difference. This study, led by a team of scientists from the University of Bath in the UK, claims that "cooling of coffee beans significantly decreases the rate of mass loss through volatile sublimation/evaporation. Thus, coffee that is ground and brewed cold could potentially demonstrate increased aroma and or flavor in the eventual brewed cup." If you don't grind your own beans at home, chilling already-ground coffee should have the same effect.

Related
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes

The lengthy study goes into a ton of detail and science-heavy explanations (read in full if fancy charts and particle comparisons are your thing), but the bottom line is:

Refrigerating coffee beans = a better start to your morning.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Join the conversation
Food HacksScience NewsFood NewsCooking TipsScienceCoffee
Cooking Tips
I Made Dirt-Cheap Meals For a Week, and Here’s How I Survived
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Condiments Should You Refrigerate?
Food News
5 Condiments You Should Refrigerate — and 3 You Shouldn't
by Erin Cullum
Red Lobster Secrets Revealed
Food News
7 Things You Never Knew About Red Lobster, Straight From an Employee
by Erin Cullum
How to Measure Spaghetti
Cooking Tips
This Cooking Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Make Spaghetti
by Erin Cullum
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds