3 Affordable Slow-Cooker Recipes You Can Bust Out For Summer Entertaining
Slow-Cooker Recipes For Summer Parties

3 Affordable Slow-Cooker Recipes You Can Bust Out For Summer Entertaining

Just because it's Summer doesn't mean you should put your slow cooker away. Gearing up for outdoor Summer entertaining, Sunny Anderson, the Food Network star and recent partner of Lipton Iced Tea and Dollar General, shared some incredible tips for Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Sunny explained, "All you're really trying to do, for me, is re-create your youth at a cookout. You want to have the kids running around, ice cream, and fun, and you don't want to stress. You just want to sit out, kick back, and enjoy the day." With her creative and easy slow-cooker ideas, you'll be able to do just that.

  1. Make peach tea barbecue chicken: Remove the skin from the chicken, then put the meat in a slow cooker along with the barbecue sauce and cook on low for eight hours. "You'll have an entire slow cooker full of tender chicken that you just shred off the bone." Serve it on sandwich rolls with sliced pickles and coleslaw.
  2. Try slow-cooking corn. Sunny recently showed Rachael Ray how to make slow-cooked corn. She wraps in in foil with a few ice cubes then essentially steams it in the slow cooker. Genius!
  3. Slow-cook an ice cream sauce. "I love making a big old vat of fruit sauce. I use it for an ice cream station. Put pints of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, sugar, [and] one of those big gallons of Lipton tea. Cook [it] down to a nice syrup, and then you can just drizzle that over ice cream [or] banana splits. [It] is really awesome for cookouts."
Image Source: Courtesy of Lipton
Sunny Anderson
