A Split Pea Soup That Slow-Cooks Itself

Anyone who has ever attempted to cook split pea soup at home knows it's nearly impossible to cook those peas until they yield to mush. OK, maybe it's not so much that it's impossible but that you're hungry beyond patience and soup should not take three hours to make! Here's how you can avoid crunchy split pea soup: throw all the ingredients in a slow-cooker in the morning, and return home to a bubbling pot of comforting soup.

This particular recipe takes minutes to throw together. Seriously, just roughly chop those veggies and toss them in. The key to making the soup taste velvety smooth is using beef stock, ideally one that's heavy on the marrow (found at most butcher shops). It contributes to the most decadent flavor plus even a little bowl will warm you right up on bone-chilling days.

Slow-Cooker Split Pea Soup With Ham Adapted slightly from Whole Foods Ingredients 1 (16-ounce) package dried green split peas, rinsed 1 meaty ham bone, 2 ham hocks, or 2 cups diced ham 1 cup carrots, sliced 1 cup yellow onion, chopped 2 ribs celery plus leaves, chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 bay leaf 6 cups beef stock Water, as needed Salt and pepper to taste 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped Directions Layer split peas, ham, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, and bay leaf in slow cooker. Adding the broth last, and do not stir ingredients. Cover and cook on high 4 to 5 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours until peas are very soft. Thin out soup with water as needed. Salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls, and garnish with fresh parsley. Information Category Soups/Stews, Crockpot Cuisine North American Yield 4 servings as a meal or 8 servings as a starter