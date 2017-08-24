A Split Pea Soup That Slow-Cooks Itself

 Skip Nav
Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Anyone who has ever attempted to cook split pea soup at home knows it's nearly impossible to cook those peas until they yield to mush. OK, maybe it's not so much that it's impossible but that you're hungry beyond patience and soup should not take three hours to make! Here's how you can avoid crunchy split pea soup: throw all the ingredients in a slow-cooker in the morning, and return home to a bubbling pot of comforting soup.

This particular recipe takes minutes to throw together. Seriously, just roughly chop those veggies and toss them in. The key to making the soup taste velvety smooth is using beef stock, ideally one that's heavy on the marrow (found at most butcher shops). It contributes to the most decadent flavor plus even a little bowl will warm you right up on bone-chilling days.

Ingredients

  1. 1 (16-ounce) package dried green split peas, rinsed
  2. 1 meaty ham bone, 2 ham hocks, or 2 cups diced ham
  3. 1 cup carrots, sliced
  4. 1 cup yellow onion, chopped
  5. 2 ribs celery plus leaves, chopped
  6. 2 cloves garlic, minced
  7. 1 bay leaf
  8. 6 cups beef stock
  9. Water, as needed
  10. Salt and pepper to taste
  11. 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

  1. Layer split peas, ham, carrots, onion, celery, garlic, and bay leaf in slow cooker. Adding the broth last, and do not stir ingredients. Cover and cook on high 4 to 5 hours or on low 8 to 10 hours until peas are very soft. Thin out soup with water as needed. Salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Ladle into bowls, and garnish with fresh parsley.

Information

Category
Soups/Stews, Crockpot
Cuisine
North American
Yield
4 servings as a meal or 8 servings as a starter

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
annamonette annamonette 2 years

Hey! You throw in that ham stock if it makes you happy! :) And I'm with you on loading up on black pepper.

wren1 wren1 8 years
I made this for dinner tonight and it was so good. Thanks, Yum! :)
ilanac13 ilanac13 8 years
i have to agree here with yum that when i was a kid, i was completely turned off of pea soup - i don't know if it's the consistency, or the color but it just was NOT a food that you were going to get me to eat. now though - i really to enjoy it - i've found the value in a good pea soup and that's a nice thing :) i think that i might make this one of these days since it's a good one for the season, just minus the ham.
jesssa jesssa 8 years
weird, my boyf ordered this last night with dinner... i'd never heard of split pea soup with ham before
chrisTyyy chrisTyyy 8 years
Thanks Fuzzles. :) I am so tempted to go buy a crockpot now cause I really want to make this soup! yum yum
fuzzles fuzzles 8 years
chris, With a crockpot, the moisture from the ingredients inside of the pot acts to form a seal around the edge of the lid. Because of this, evaporation doesn't become an issue, at least as long as you leave the lid on. So, you can walk away from the crockpot for several hours without worrying about your house burning down! With a regular pot on the stove top, you will have to stay nearby to stir and monitor the pot in order to guard against burning and to replace liquids that will evaporate. Even with a lid and low heat, you just don't get the seal of a crockpot. Because of this, cooking time will always be shorter. A crockpot is a wunnerful thing to have, especially if you are learning to cook. LOTS of great recipes and cookbooks on the topic are out there! :drool:
chiefdishwasher chiefdishwasher 8 years
Using smoked ham hocks gives it the best flavor.
Spectra Spectra 8 years
I LOVE split pea soup and I make it all the time when I have extra ham. You get a lot more flavor if you use a hambone when you cook it (just be sure to pull it out before you eat it). Also, marjoram REALLY makes it taste great...definitely add it to this recipe!
lexichloe lexichloe 8 years
I'm going to make it this week, sounds great!
wren1 wren1 8 years
I will be making this soup tomorrow! :)
piksie007 piksie007 8 years
my mom makes THE BEST split pea soup. i just had some last night =]
chrisTyyy chrisTyyy 8 years
Here's a silly question from a girl who doesn't cook very often. Does it make a difference cooking from a regular pot on low heat simmering? I don't own a slow cooker. Again, I don't cook much cause I'm not great at it :P
rainey-Smith rainey-Smith 8 years
You forgot the marjoram and the sherry in the soup and the drizzle of heavy cream on the soup in the bowls! What could you have been thinking?!?!
marielleaster marielleaster 8 years
Hmmm...love split pea soup! Especially when you're coming home from a day outside in the cold, but I always let the peas soak overnight before cooking them, reducing the cooking time to 1-2 hours.
Coco-Aylese Coco-Aylese 8 years
seriously, I am now the way you were about split pea soup but this looks pretty good!
