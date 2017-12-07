 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Starbucks's New Christmas Tree Frapp May Be a Weird-AF Flavor Combo, but It Works
Food Video
Eat the Trend: Giant Meatball Stuffed With Spaghetti
Edible Gifts
The Dessert You Never Knew Your Crock-Pot Could Make
meal prep
21 #MealPrep Ideas That Are Anything but Boring

Starbucks Christmas Tree Frappuccino Review

Starbucks's New Christmas Tree Frapp May Be a Weird-AF Flavor Combo, but It Works

Happy, happy holidays, friends! Starbucks's new Christmas Tree Frappuccino is now available for a very limited time only. Starting today, you can get the very festive drink, which starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino base and is topped with matcha whipped cream and decorated with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries, and a strawberry tree topper.

This fun new drink not only looks adorable in photos but also tastes just as good as it looks, despite what sounds like an odd combination of flavors. You can't go wrong with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, especially during the Winter season, and the matcha whipped cream adds a subtle nuttiness to the drink when it melts down in. And while my drink came without the caramel drizzle, the fruit toppings added texture and, most of all, a fun dose of color.

Related
Watching Your Calories? Add the Starbucks Christmas Tree Frappuccino to Your Naughty List

Starbucks nailed this flavor combo, and we predict it'll go over much better than some of the wacky fruit concoctions of yesteryear. (Please don't bring back the Unicorn Frappuccino!)

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Hedy Phillips
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFood ReviewsFrappuccinoFood NewsStarbucksHoliday
Holiday Food
Stop Searching For Your Signature Holiday Dish — Thug Kitchen's Recipe Is the One
by Thug Kitchen
Disney Hollywood Studios Holiday Food 2017
Holiday Food
It's a Christmas Miracle! Disney's Holiday Menu Includes a Spiked Hot Chocolate Flight
by Kelsey Garcia
Are Delivery Meal Kits Worth It?
Food Reviews
The Truth Behind Boxed Delivery Meal Kits: Are They Worth It?
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Condiments Should You Refrigerate?
Food News
5 Condiments You Should Refrigerate — and 3 You Shouldn't
by Erin Cullum
Flavored Salt Recipes
Holiday Food
Homemade Flavored Salt Is Inexpensive, Elegant, and So Easy to Make
by Lauren Hendrickson
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds