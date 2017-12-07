Starbucks's New Christmas Tree Frapp May Be a Weird-AF Flavor Combo, but It Works

Happy, happy holidays, friends! Starbucks's new Christmas Tree Frappuccino is now available for a very limited time only. Starting today, you can get the very festive drink, which starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino base and is topped with matcha whipped cream and decorated with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries, and a strawberry tree topper.

This fun new drink not only looks adorable in photos but also tastes just as good as it looks, despite what sounds like an odd combination of flavors. You can't go wrong with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, especially during the Winter season, and the matcha whipped cream adds a subtle nuttiness to the drink when it melts down in. And while my drink came without the caramel drizzle, the fruit toppings added texture and, most of all, a fun dose of color.

Starbucks nailed this flavor combo, and we predict it'll go over much better than some of the wacky fruit concoctions of yesteryear. (Please don't bring back the Unicorn Frappuccino!)