 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The More Affordable Way to Drink Starbucks Cold Brew
ayesha curry
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Starbucks Cold Brew at Home

The More Affordable Way to Drink Starbucks Cold Brew

The approaching heat of Summer means iced coffee — yay — and there's even more cause to celebrate. Starbucks just announced three new iced coffee products you can buy from grocery stores, so you can fuel your Starbucks addiction for a fraction of the price.

The first is Starbucks Cold Brew Pitcher Packs ($10 for two pitchers), which make homemade cold brew a really easy process (if you can hold your horses for 24 hours). The best part is, the cold brew lasts for up to seven days in your fridge. For coffee fanatics, the medium-roast blend does contain Colombia Nariño beans, so it slightly mimics the cold brew served in stores.

If making your own seems like too much trouble, there's always the bottled cold brew. This year, it's donning new packaging and there's a new flavor: Cocoa & Honey With Cream. While the Unsweetened cold brew is available nationwide and in Starbucks stores, the new Cocoa & Honey flavor can be found in grocery stores in the West Coast, Mountain, Northeast, Southeast, and Great Lakes regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, some people prefer the acidic punch of an iced coffee. For those folks, there's the new line of unsweetened Iced Coffees in Blonde, Medium, and Dark roasts.

Now, you can always drink cold brew or iced coffee chilled and without ice, or consider freezing some coffee ice cubes to drop in your cup, like some Starbucks stores are testing.

Image Source: Starbucks
Join the conversation
Food NewsGrocery ShoppingSummerCoffeeStarbucks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Dessert
by Kelsey Garcia
Spiked Iced Coffee Recipes
Summer
8 Spiked Iced Coffee Recipes to Get You Buzzed and Cool You Off
by Erin Cullum
My Oreo Creation Contest Ideas
OREO
Oreo Wants to Give You $500K For Your Oreo Flavor Idea
by Anna Monette Roberts
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
by Erin Cullum
Why Is Rotisserie Chicken So Addicting?
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
by Perri Konecky
Gordon Ramsay Lobster Meat Tips
Gordon Ramsay
by Perri Konecky
XO Marshmallow Cafe in Chicago
Food News
If You Worship S'mores, You Need to Visit This New Marshmallow Cafe
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disneyland Matterhorn Macaroon Donuts
Food News
1 of Disneyland's Tastiest Snacks Is Now Available as a Friggin' Doughnut!
by Brinton Parker
Ring Finger Tattoos
Tattoos
16 Tattoos Way More Permanent Than a Diamond Ring
by Marina Liao
What Does the Starbucks Rewards Program Include?
Food News
Starbucks Rewards Members Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t Over This Exciting News
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino
Food Reviews
Your Summer Will Be Cooler Than Ever With Starbucks's Mint Mocha Frappuccino
by Hedy Phillips
Where Can You Buy Clearly Canadian?
Nostalgia
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds