Hurry and Snatch Up 1 of These Starbucks California Adventure Mugs From Disney

Starbucks and Disney have done it again. The two giant brands have given us some of the most adorable mugs we've ever seen, and they're flying off the shelves faster than you can say, "It's a small world after all." Yet another new You Are Here mug is available at Disney's California Adventure, according to popular Instagram account @magic_kingdom_mamas. In a photo of the new mug posted to their account, they reveal that the supercute mugs can be found at the Starbucks in Fiddler, Fifer and Practical Cafe on Buena Vista Street.

The $17 mugs feature California Adventure's World of Color show on the back side, and we expect them to sell just as quickly as the other Starbucks mugs Disney has come out with. At this rapid rate Starbucks and Disney are releasing these amazing collectibles, we can't wait to see what's next!

