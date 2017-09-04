12 Tatted People Whose Love For Starbucks Is WAY More Real Than Yours

There are Starbucks fans, and then there are serious Starbucks fans — the kind who'd get a tattoo to prove it. If you've thought about getting a coffee tattoo but have your heart set specifically on Starbucks, you'll want to take inspiration from these 12 megafans who've tatted Unicorn Frappuccinos, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and Starbucks Iced Coffees on their bodies to show their appreciation for life. Whether you're truly considering a tattoo of your own or not, it's still fascinating to see the creative ideas people have shared. Grab your favorite Starbucks secret-menu drink and enjoy a visual dose of caffeine with these coffee-lovers' tattoo ideas.



