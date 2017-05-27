Ayesha Curry Finally Explains the Pizza Swimsuit Selfie With Guy Fieri

A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Many of us spontaneously purchased a pizza bathing suit when Guy Fieri shared an unexpected selfie of him and Ayesha Curry. Though the Instagram pic went viral, the backstory has never been told until now. While at the BottleRock Festival, I sat down with Ayesha Curry, Food Network star and maker of the Homemade Meal Kits, to give us the details on what really happened that day. She explains:

"That was not at all purposeful. I was just chilling. I did want to get a picture. I wanted to have a pizza with my pizza bathing suit, [so] I ordered it. And as soon as the [waiter] brought over my pizza, Guy [Fieri] walks by and goes, 'Huh. Huh. Huh. This is too good. I'm snapping a pic.' I wasn't even ready for the picture. I said, 'I'm going to get you so bad!' And he said, 'You didn't come on my show this season.'"

Burn! Though Ayesha has yet to pay Guy back for swooping in on her Instagram opportunity, she did add, "I got another [bathing suit] that just says 'Trouble' on it."

Perhaps Ayesha's referring to this Adriana Degreas Trouble Printed Swimsuit ($295)? Better watch your back Guy, because here comes trouble!

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Alaska Airlines for the purpose of writing this story.